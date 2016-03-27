CAIRO, March 27 Egypt will offer a 40 percent
stake in Arab African International Bank (AAIB) and 20 percent
of Banque du Caire on the Egyptian stock market at the end of
the year, central bank governor Tarek Amer said.
Amer said in January the central bank was considering
initial public offerings in two state banks but did not name
them at the time.
"We want to strengthen the bourse to make Egypt attractive,"
Amer said in television interview on Saturday.
The government will offer 20 percent of Banque du Caire by
increasing its capital through an initial public offering, Amer
said.
He said that 40 percent of AAIB would be offered in the same
way, with half to be sold by the government and half by the
bank's Kuwaiti investors.
The government owns three of Egypt's largest banks -
National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, Banque du Caire. It has a
50 percent stake in AAIB which it jointly owns with Kuwaiti
investors.
The economy has struggled since a popular uprising in 2011
drove foreign investors and tourists away. Political instability
since has hit growth in the Arab world's most populous country
and more than halved its foreign currency reserves.
The presidency aims to list shares in state-owned banks and
companies in order to boost investment and economic growth.
The last time state-owned companies were listed on the
exchange was in 2005 when shares were floated in Telecom Egypt,
the state's landline monopoly, and oil companies Sidi Kerir
Petrochemicals and AMOC.
Amer said that the United Bank of Egypt, which is 99 percent
owned by the central bank, would also be sold to a strategic
investor this year.
Egypt last privatised a bank in 2006 when it sold 80 percent
of Bank of Alexandria to Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo for
$1.6 billion.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Eric Knecht; editing by
Jason Neely)