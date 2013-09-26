* Global firms slim down and retreat from Egypt
* About 25 pct of top office space vacant in Cairo - report
* Egypt's loss will be sub Saharan Africa's gain - property
experts
* Some developers seek to convert schemes to residential
By Praveen Menon and Tom Bill
DUBAI/LONDON, Sept 26 A flight by foreign
companies from violent unrest in Egypt threatens to drive up
vacancy rates at offices and malls and prompt international
investors to shift funds to sub-Saharan real estate.
The army overthrew and imprisoned President Mohamed Mursi in
July and the ensuing crackdown on his Muslim Brotherhood
movement has killed about 900 people. This has prompted many
multinational companies to scale down their operations or pull
out staff, particularly from central areas of the capital Cairo.
Weaker demand means property investors, who had been lured
by Cairo's established business district, could swap what was
north Africa's only viable property investment market for
comparatively stable cities in sub-Saharan Africa, property
experts said.
"The demand for Class A office space has almost disappeared
overnight," said Ahmed Badrawi, managing director of SODIC
, one of Egypt's biggest developers and behind the
Eastown scheme in New Cairo, a development of offices, shops and
homes twice the size of London's 97-acre Canary Wharf district.
The list of firms that have cut or suspended operations in
Egypt, sold off businesses or pulled out staff in recent months
includes Apache Corp, Chevron, General Motors
, Electrolux, BASF, BG Group
and BP.
A series of developments that tried to capitalise on a
shortage of high-quality offices in Cairo have recently been
completed while others are under construction, but there are
doubts over whether they will fill up.
About 25 percent of the best office space in Cairo is
vacant, property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle said in
June, a figure that it said would grow by an unspecified amount.
It compares with 7 or 8 percent in central Paris or London.
RENTS FALL
Rents for the best Cairo offices have fallen to $40 per
square metre per month from $50 since 2009 while retail rents
have plunged to $100 per square metre per month from $150, data
from real estate consultant Knight Frank shows.
"If office leases in Cairo expire and tenants are looking to
renew there are going to be some pretty frank discussions with
the landlord and I'd expect a major impact on new deals," said
Peter Welborn, Knight Frank's managing director of Africa,
saying tenants may seek cuts of a third to a half.
There is no data for overseas investment into Egyptian
property but the flow of recent years has ground to a halt since
the military crackdown, property experts said.
South African funds led the charge buying existing buildings
in Egypt, attracted by yields, or rent as a percentage of the
property's value, of about 7 percent versus about 5 percent in
the United Arab Emirates. Buyers included funds linked to Rand
Merchant Bank and Stanbic Bank, a division of Standard Bank
.
Meanwhile, Gulf developers sought to capitalise on a lack of
high-quality offices and malls and now risk getting their
fingers burned by an excess of supply, said Habiba Hegab, an
analyst at Cairo-based Beltone Financial.
They include Dubai's largest developer Emaar Properties
which is building the Uptown Cairo scheme, a luxury
development of homes, hotels and golf courses in Mukkattam
Hills, overlooking the sprawling capital.
Others include Dubai mall developer Majid Al Futtaim,
privately-held Dubai firm DAMAC and state-owned Qatari Diar.
Emaar said Egypt remained a core market and its operations
were "ongoing as scheduled". Al Futtaim and DAMAC declined to
comment, and Qatari Diar was not available for comment.
SWITCH TO RESIDENTIAL MARKET
It is a far cry from several years ago when retailers and
mall developers were eager to tap into Egypt's 85 million-plus
predominantly-young population, many of who aspire to Western
shopping habits, by building Dubai-style mega-malls.
Military curfews in a city that revels in late-night
shopping means many retailers are revising plans and JLL
estimates the current mall vacancy rate of 25 percent will rise
as more developments complete.
Talks to bring luxury brands like Harrods, Gucci and Prada
to Egypt, are also on hold, real estate sources said.
Egypt's loss could be sub Saharan Africa's gain, Knight
Franks' Welborn said, citing cities like Lusaka in Zambia, Accra
in Ghana, Lagos in Nigeria and Nairobi in Kenya.
"There is a lot of Gulf money looking for a home in North
Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. I'll suggest you'll now see more
going into sub-Saharan Africa," he said.
Egypt's housing sector has proved more resilient and could
soften the blow for developers able to convert schemes.
Helped by a weak currency and a volatile stock market
, people are investing in housing to preserve wealth, a
note by bank HSBC said earlier this year. Residential
sale prices and rentals increased by 8 percent in the second
quarter versus 2012, JLL said.
Developers hastily redesigning projects include SODIC, which
has cut the office and retail space at its Eastown scheme. "That
(residential) will be our bread and butter for a little while,"
Badrawi said.
It will not be enough on its own to lure back foreign money,
Welborn said.
"The Arab Spring was supposed to bring a higher level of
interface between the man in the street and the politicians but
has effectively chased away overseas investors."