CAIRO, July 9 Egypt's prime minister-designate is to offer ministerial posts in the new government to members of the Freedom and Justice Party, the Muslim Brotherhood's political arm, and to the hardline Islamist Nour Party, state media reported on Tuesday.

"There is no objection at all to including members of those two parties in the government," state news agency MENA quoted a presidential spokesman as saying.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Mike Collett-White)