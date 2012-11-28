CAIRO Nov 28 The Muslim Brotherhood and hardline Salafi parties will hold protests across Egypt on Saturday in support of President Mohamed Mursi, who is facing a wave of demonstrations against a decree that expanded his powers.

Mahmoud Ghozlan, the Brotherhood spokesman, told Reuters: "We have called for pro-Mursi nationwide protests. The exact locations of the protests are currently being discussed."

Salah Abdel Maboud, a leading member of the Salafi Nour Party, confirmed that Islamists would stage protests on Saturday. He said the location could be Tahrir Square, where Mursi's opponents have been camped out for seven consecutive days.