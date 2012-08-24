CAIRO Aug 24 Rival groups of demonstrators in Cairo's Tahrir Square, some protesting against Egypt's Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and others supporting him, scuffled and hurled stones at each other on Friday.

A Reuters television reporter said that, as well as throwing stones, some members of the rival groups wielded sticks and charged each other. Some brief pushing and shoving earlier in the square had been quickly stopped by other demonstrators in each group.