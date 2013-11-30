WASHINGTON Nov 30 Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
telephoned his Egyptian counterpart on Saturday to voice U.S.
concerns about a new Egyptian law that curbs protests and has
prompted the arrest of a group of Egyptian girls and political
activists, a spokesman said.
Hagel, in a call to Defense Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on
Saturday morning, said the Egyptian government's approach to
free speech would be seen as a demonstration of its "commitment
to a non-violent, inclusive and sustainable democratic
transition," Pentagon spokesman Carl Woog said in a statement.
The U.S. defense chief is considered an important channel of
communications with Egypt because of the close military ties
between the two countries.
The United States provides Egypt with about $1.55 billion in
aid annually, most of it military assistance. But U.S. officials
said in October that the United States would withhold some of
that assistance, including weaponry and cash, pending progress
on democracy and human rights issues.
The Egyptian protest law, which bans demonstrations without
prior police approval, was passed a week ago by the
military-backed interim government and has provoked an outcry
among rights groups.
Since then, police have used tear gas and water cannon to
disperse Islamist protesters supporting deposed President
Mohamed Mursi, who was ousted on July 3. A number of activists
have been charged under the new law.
Ahmad Maher, a symbol of the popular uprising that ousted
President Hosni Mubarak in 2011, turned himself in to the
authorities on Saturday after an order was issued for his arrest
for defying the new restrictions.
And 21 women demonstrators were given prison sentences on
Thursday of up to 11 years for participating in a violent
protest in support of Mursi. Seven of the women were under age
18, the youngest 15.
Woog said Hagel and al-Sisi also discussed the status of
Egypt's new constitution and its plans to hold a referendum to
vote on the document. The new constitution will bolster the
military's hand in the government and ban religious parties,
according to a draft completed on Saturday.
Hagel and al-Sisi also discussed terrorism, border and
maritime security and regional issues such as Syria and Iran,
Woog said.
Hagel expressed condolences over the death of 10 Egyptian
soldiers in a recent car bomb attack by al Qaeda-inspired
militants in the Sinai and thanked al-Sisi for continuing to
fight terrorism in the peninsula, Woog said.