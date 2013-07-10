* Balance of payments crunch probably averted through
end-2013
* Government may be able to end fuel shortages that hurt
Mursi
* Aid could permit campaign to buy social peace
* But unclear if government has will to tame budget deficit
* Political divisions may now be too wide to bridge
By Patrick Werr and Andrew Torchia
CAIRO/DUBAI, July 10 Twelve billion dollars in
aid from Egypt's wealthy Gulf allies have bought Cairo a window
of several months to try and stabilise its politics and repair
its state finances - or face fresh economic turmoil.
The massive packages of grants and loans unveiled by Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait on Tuesday and
Wednesday should boost Egyptian foreign reserves enough to avert
a balance of payments crunch that was looming this year.
By replenishing state coffers, they will keep government
departments running and may help authorities end fuel shortages
that have caused immense public anger and contributed to last
week's military overthrow of elected president Mohamed Mursi.
John Sfakianakis, chief investment strategist at MASIC, a
Riyadh-based investment firm, estimated the $8 billion in aid
from Saudi Arabia and the UAE could give Egypt a breathing space
of four to six months. On top of that, Kuwait has since pledged
a further $4 billion.
But the aid will not by itself solve two key problems in the
Egyptian economy: a ballooning budget deficit and political
instability that is scaring away foreign capital.
If major progress is not made in these areas by the end of
this year, Egypt could again risk an economic crisis and be
forced to seek large amounts of additional aid from the Gulf,
putting itself deeper in debt to governments there.
"Unless there is a resolution of the politics/social
schisms, private capital flows will remain elusive and capital
flight risks high," Raza Agha, chief economist for the Middle
East at VTB Capital in London, wrote in a report.
The aid from the Gulf "buys time", he said. "But key at
present is whether anything will get the Muslim Brotherhood off
the streets."
Mursi's Islamist supporters continue to protest at his
removal by the army. Dozens were shot by troops on Monday.
The Gulf money may also ease pressure on Cairo to finalise a
$4.8-billion loan from the International Monetary Fund. Securing
it might impress other would-be lenders and investors, but its
conditions might prove too politically painful within Egypt.
FINANCES
The country's foreign reserves totalled $14.92 billion at
the end of June. Excluding inflows of aid, they have been
falling by around $1-2 billion every month, so the latest aid
may cover Egypt's external deficits into early 2014.
The speed with which Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait
announced packages - less than a week after Mursi was deposed -
is as important to financial markets as their size. The three
Gulf states, which mistrusted Mursi and his Muslim Brotherhood,
signalled they are determined to keep a post-Mursi Egypt afloat.
The confidence created by that signal will help Egypt roll
over about $5 billion in dollar-denominated Treasury bills
maturing by the end of 2013, and could limit or halt further
depreciation of the Egyptian pound in coming months.
Cash grants totalling $3 billion from Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and
Kuwait - a quarter of their combined $12 billion in loans,
grants and donations of oil products - dwarf the $250 million in
annual civil aid on offer from Washington.
The European Union has been giving some $190 million
annually. Late last year, the EU said up to $6.4 billion in
loans and grants was on offer - but that is tied to reforms and
would include the European share of the potential IMF loan.
Egypt's military also receives an annual $1.3-billion direct
subsidy from the United States. The arrangement, dating from the
1980s, is related to Cairo's 1979 peace treaty with Israel.
The appointment as interim prime minister of Hazem
el-Beblawi, an international economist who ran Egypt's Export
Development Bank for 12 years, may increase the chances of Cairo
obtaining the long-delayed loan from the IMF.
"They need the IMF stamp of approval, given the IMF has
criteria regarding economic reforms," said Sfakianakis. "That
will give far greater confidence that the government is
addressing the financial reform area, which will unlock further
financial aid from the European Union and other agencies."
But to satisfy the IMF, the government would have to commit
to deep cuts in its budget deficit, which nearly doubled from a
year earlier to 113.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($16.2 billion) in
the first five months of 2013.
It remains unclear whether any Egyptian government - either
the interim administration, or the government that would take
power after parliamentary elections scheduled in about six
months - can muster the will to make the politically explosive
cuts in subsidies required to reduce the deficit.
For that reason, an IMF loan may never materialise, said
Farouk Soussa, chief Middle East economist at Citigroup: "An IMF
deal seems unlikely to me in the current political environment
and until a new permanent government is put in place," he said.
"In fact, a populist, anti-IMF platform is more likely to
win votes, so I am not optimistic on a deal in the long run
either."
POLITICS
In addition to healthier state finances, Egypt needs private
capital to revive its economy. Foreign direct investment was
just $1.4 billion in the nine months to March, compared to
annual levels above $10 billion a few years ago; political
stability is vital to lure private money back.
The size of the Gulf aid packages may give the post-Mursi
government room to launch spending programmes designed to buy
social peace, as Saudi Arabia itself did successfully after the
2011 uprisings elsewhere in the Arab world.
Soussa said he expected the new Egyptian administration to
focus on restoring law and order through a combination of
tougher policing and raising standards of living.
"I'd therefore expect to see a ramp-up in public services, a
raise in salaries, and an increase in imports of key products
such as fuel and food," he said.
But it is not clear whether an end to shortages and better
living standards could paper over political divisions that have
widened since Mursi's removal, with many Islamists outraged by
the army's intervention and this week's bloodshed in Cairo.
While Brotherhood leaders insist they will not take up arms,
others may. Attacks on tourists in the 1990s hit Egypt's income
hard. When Algeria cancelled a 1991 election that Islamists were
winning, a decade of civil war ensued, crippling development.
Emad Mostaque, strategist at Noah Capital Markets, said
there was a risk that polarisation on the streets could develop
into general strikes and militant violence, which would
seriously damage the Egyptian economy.
"We remain concerned about attacks against tourist centres
by splinter groups," Mostaque said, "With our key takeaway from
Algeria being that groups can quickly re-radicalise and it
doesn't take many people to cause an almighty mess."