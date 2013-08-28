LONDON Aug 28 Britain suspended 49 export
licences to Egypt on Wednesday, saying it wanted to prevent
British goods being used in unrest that has led to civilian
deaths in the Arab country.
London has already taken action to restrict exports to
Egypt, last month withdrawing five licences for goods such as
components for armoured fighting infantry vehicles,
communication equipment for tanks and machine gun parts.
Wednesday's suspension, which applies to licences for the
Egyptian army, air force and internal security forces, covers a
range of equipment, including spares for helicopters and
aircraft, specialist software and communications equipment.
"As a result of the developing situation in Egypt, we have
agreed with EU partners in this instance to go further and
suspend all export licences for goods which might be used for
internal repression," Business Secretary Vince Cable said in a
statement.
"By acting together, we want to send a clear signal that we
condemn all violence in Egypt."
More than 1,000 people, including about 100 police and
soldiers, have been killed since the army deposed Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi on July 3 in the worst internal violence
in the Egyptian republic's history. Most died when the security
forces dispersed two pro-Mursi protest camps on Aug. 14.
The suspension will be kept under review until "conditions
in Egypt indicate that it is appropriate to lift these
restrictions", Cable's statement added.
Last week, the European Union stopped short of agreeing
immediate cuts in financial or military assistance to Cairo when
the bloc's foreign ministers held emergency talks to find ways
to help bring an end to violence in Egypt.