CAIRO Oct 6 A supporter of Egypt's Muslim
Brotherhood was killed and at least two were wounded during a
clash with police in a town south of Cairo on Sunday, security
and medical sources said.
They said supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi had been marching in Delga, about 300 km (190 miles) south
of Cairo, when the clash erupted as protesters neared a police
station.
The security and medical sources said the protesters threw
stones at police who responded with live fire. It was not
immediately possible to verify what started the clash.