CAIRO Aug 19 Egyptian security forces killed
the bureau chief of a provincial office of state newspaper
Al-Ahram on Monday after opening fire on a car they thought had
tried to escape from a checkpoint enforcing a dusk-to-dawn
curfew, security sources said.
In what appeared to be an accidental shooting because
journalists are exempt from the curfew, Tamer Abdel Raouf, head
of Al-Ahram's bureau in Egypt's Buhayra province, was shot dead
while a journalist from another state newspaper, Al Gomhuriya,
was injured, according to the sources.
They had made a U-turn to drive away from the checkpoint in
the Delta town of Damanhour, alarming security forces who then
opened fire, the sources added.
Egypt's government ordered the curfew, set to last for the
next month, after security forces on Wednesday broke up two
protest camps demanding the return of deposed President Mohamed
Mursi.
Almost 900 people, including more than 100 soldiers and
police, have been killed since then.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Will Dunham)