CAIRO Aug 19 Egyptian security forces killed the bureau chief of a provincial office of state newspaper Al-Ahram on Monday after opening fire on a car they thought had tried to escape from a checkpoint enforcing a dusk-to-dawn curfew, the army said in a statement.

Tamer Abdel Raouf, head of Al-Ahram's bureau in Egypt's Buhayra province, was shot dead while a journalist from another state newspaper, Al Gomhuriya, was injured. Journalists are exempt from the curfew.

The army said in a statement posted on Facebook that the car in which the two journalists were driving had raised suspicion by travelling at high speed during curfew hours without reacting to calls for it to stop or to warning gunshots fired in the air.

"No excessive gunfire was opened on the car in question nor any killing of those in it intended," the statement said, calling on people to adhere to the curfew to facilitate the work of security services.

Egypt's government ordered the curfew, set to last for the next month, after security forces last week broke up two protest camps demanding the return of deposed President Mohamed Mursi.

Almost 900 people, including more than 100 soldiers and police, have been killed since then.