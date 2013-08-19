(Updates with army statement, paragraphs 1, 3-4)
CAIRO Aug 19 Egyptian security forces killed
the bureau chief of a provincial office of state newspaper
Al-Ahram on Monday after opening fire on a car they thought had
tried to escape from a checkpoint enforcing a dusk-to-dawn
curfew, the army said in a statement.
Tamer Abdel Raouf, head of Al-Ahram's bureau in Egypt's
Buhayra province, was shot dead while a journalist from another
state newspaper, Al Gomhuriya, was injured. Journalists are
exempt from the curfew.
The army said in a statement posted on Facebook that the car
in which the two journalists were driving had raised suspicion
by travelling at high speed during curfew hours without reacting
to calls for it to stop or to warning gunshots fired in the air.
"No excessive gunfire was opened on the car in question nor
any killing of those in it intended," the statement said,
calling on people to adhere to the curfew to facilitate the work
of security services.
Egypt's government ordered the curfew, set to last for the
next month, after security forces last week broke up two protest
camps demanding the return of deposed President Mohamed Mursi.
Almost 900 people, including more than 100 soldiers and
police, have been killed since then.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Will Dunham)