CAIRO, Sept 7 Egyptian soldiers on Saturday discovered explosives planted on a railway line in Suez, the state news agency reported, another sign of an insurgency after an assassination attempt against the interior minister and attacks on security forces and a ship.

Mortars were among the munitions found on the line between the cities of Suez and Ismailia, MENA news agency said, adding that the explosives were defused by experts. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)