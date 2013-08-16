UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Aug 16 Germany has extended its travel alert for Egypt to include the Red Sea tourist resorts, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on Friday.
Previously Germany had excluded the Red Sea resorts popular with European tourists such as Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada from its travel alerts, though had recommended increased caution.
"We advise against travel to Egypt and advise urgently against travel to Cairo, upper Egypt and the Nile delta," the spokesman said.
"Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle urges German citizens to take this travel advice very seriously."
The alert is short of a full travel warning, however, which would entail tourists being evacuated.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources