CAIRO, July 13 Hany Kadri, who oversaw talks
with the International Monetary Fund over a stalled rescue
package last year, will be asked to serve as Egypt's interim
finance minister, two sources in the government told Reuters on
Saturday.
Interim Prime Minister Hazem El-Beblawi will also offer the
foreign minister job to former ambassador to the United States
Nabil Fahmy, the sources said. The candidates have not yet
accepted the posts and the decisions are not yet final.
Former Interior Minister Ahmed Gamal el-Din would be offered
the post of deputy prime minister responsible for security and
former Planning Minister Ashraf al-Araby would be offered to
return to the post he left in May.