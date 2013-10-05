CAIRO Oct 5 Egyptian authorities warned the
Islamist Muslim Brotherhood on Saturday against staging violent
protests and tightened security in all cities and strategic
installations after clashes on Friday killed at least four
people.
Supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on
Friday mounted their boldest demonstrations since troops crushed
their protest camps demanding his reinstatement on Aug. 14.
Both opponents and supporters of the Brotherhood have called
for mass protests on Sunday, when the country plans to celebrate
the anniversary of an Egyptian attack on Israeli forces in the
Sinai during the 1973 war.
"The Ministry of Interior asserts its determination on
confronting violence and infringements of the law by Muslim
Brotherhood supporters," a ministry statement said.
"Security has been stepped up on highways, in all cities and
at important installations. The Ministry of Interior warns
against attempting to spoil the 6th of October commemoration."
The military boosted its presence around Tahrir Square -
where hundreds of thousands of Egyptians demonstrated during the
revolt that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011 - after
clashes on Friday in several cities.
Political tensions have gripped Egypt and hammered the
economy since the army ousted Mursi in July, installed an
interim government and presented a political roadmap it promised
would bring fair elections.
In an apparent attempt to reassure Egyptians concerned by
instability, Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi said in a statement
to the nation on Saturday that "evil elements" still posed a
danger but had lost much of their power, a reference to Islamist
militants.
Beblawi said the political roadmap was "taking its natural
course" and that he hoped it would conclude soon. He said the
economy was starting to improve and "there were clear signs and
reassuring indicators".
Authorities have cracked down hard on the Brotherhood, which
won every election since Mubarak's fall but became unpopular
during Mursi's rule, with many Egyptians accusing him of trying
to acquire sweeping powers and mismanaging the economy,
allegations he denies.
The Brotherhood accuses the military of staging a coup and
sabotaging Egypt's democracy by removing Mursi, the country's
first freely-elected president.
On Aug. 14, Egypt's military-backed authorities smashed the
two pro-Mursi sit-ins in Cairo, with hundreds of deaths, and
then declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew.
Many of the Brotherhood's leaders have been arrested since,
raising fears that members of the movement might resort to
violence against the state.
Attacks by Islamist militants in the Sinai, which borders
Israel, have risen sharply since Mursi was toppled. Concerns are
growing that an Islamist insurgency will take hold beyond the
Sinai.
In September, a Sinai-based militant group claimed
responsibility for a failed suicide bombing against the interior
minister in Cairo.