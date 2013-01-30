* Curfew hours pushed from evening to early morning
* German leader urges Egypt dialogue with opposition
* Egyptian president cancels Paris leg of European trip
* West unsettled by post-revolution violence
By Edmund Blair and Alexandra Hudson
CAIRO/BERLIN, Jan 30 Egyptian authorities scaled
back a curfew imposed by President Mohamed Mursi, and the
Islamist leader cut short a visit to Europe on Wednesday to deal
with the deadliest violence in the seven months since he took
power.
Two more protesters were shot dead before dawn near Cairo's
central Tahrir Square on Wednesday, a day after the army chief
warned that the state was on the brink of collapse if Mursi's
opponents and supporters did not end street battles.
More than 50 people have been killed in the past seven days
of protests by Mursi's opponents marking the second anniversary
of the uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak.
Mursi imposed a curfew and a state of emergency on three
Suez Canal cities on Sunday - Port Said, Ismailia and Suez. That
only seemed to further provoke crowds. However, violence has
mainly subsided in those towns since Tuesday.
Local authorities pushed back the start of the curfew from
9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. in Ismailia and to 1:00 a.m. in Port Said
and Suez.
"There has been progress in the security situation since
Monday. Calm has returned," Suez Governor Samir Aglan said.
Mursi, speaking in Berlin before hurrying home to deal with
the crisis, called for dialogue with opponents but would not
commit to their demand that he first agree to include them in a
unity government.
He sidestepped a question about a possible unity government,
saying the next cabinet would be formed after parliamentary
elections in April.
Egypt was on its way to becoming "a civilian state that is
not a military state or a theocratic state", Mursi said.
The violence at home forced Mursi to scale back his European
visit, billed as a chance to promote Egypt as a destination for
foreign investment. He flew to Berlin but called off a trip to
Paris and was due back home after only a few hours in Europe.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who met him, echoed other Western
leaders who have called on him to give his opponents a voice.
"One thing that is important for us is that the line for
dialogue is always open to all political forces in Egypt, that
the different political forces can make their contribution, that
human rights are adhered to in Egypt and that of course
religious freedom can be experienced," she said at a joint news
conference with Mursi.
SPIRIT OF REVOLUTION
Mursi's critics accuse him of betraying the spirit of the
revolution by keeping too much power in his own hands and those
of his Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamist movement banned under
Mubarak which won repeated elections since the 2011 uprising.
Mursi's supporters say the protesters want to overthrow
Egypt's first democratically elected leader. The current unrest
has deepened an economic crisis that saw the pound currency
tumble in recent weeks.
Near Cairo's Tahrir Square on Wednesday morning, dozens of
protesters threw stones at police who fired back teargas,
although the scuffles were brief.
"Our demand is simply that Mursi goes, and leaves the
country alone. He is just like Mubarak and his crowd who are now
in prison," said Ahmed Mustafa, 28, a youth who had goggles on
his head to protect his eyes from teargas.
Opposition politician Mohamed ElBaradei called for a meeting
of the president, ministers, the ruling party and the opposition
to halt the violence. But he also restated the precondition that
Mursi first commit to seeking a national unity government.
The worst violence has been in the Suez Canal city of Port
Said, where rage was fuelled by death sentences passed against
soccer fans for roles in deadly riots last year.
After decades in which the West backed Mubarak's military
rule of Egypt, the emergence of an elected Islamist leader in
Cairo is probably the single most important change brought about
by the wave of Arab revolts over the past two years.
Mursi won backing from the West last year for his role in
helping to establish a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinians
that ended a conflict in Gaza. But he then followed that with an
effort to fast-track a constitution that reignited dissent at
home and raised global concern over Egypt's future.
Western countries were alarmed this month by video that
emerged showing Mursi making vitriolic remarks against Jews and
Zionists in 2010 when he was a senior Brotherhood official.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said ahead of
Mursi's visit that the remarks, in which Mursi referred to
Zionists as "descendants of apes and pigs" were "unacceptable".
"NOT AGAINST JEWS"
Asked about those remarks at the news conference with
Merkel, Mursi repeated earlier explanations that they had been
taken out of context.
"I am not against the Jewish faith," he said. "I was talking
about the practices and behaviour of believers of any religion
who shed blood or who attack innocent people or civilians.
That's behaviour that I condemn."
"I am a Muslim. I'm a believer and my religion obliges me to
believe in all prophets, to respect all religions and to respect
the right of people to their own faith," he added.
Egypt's main liberal and secularist bloc, the National
Salvation Front, has so far refused talks with Mursi unless he
promises a unity government including opposition figures.
"Stopping the violence is the priority, and starting a
serious dialogue requires committing to guarantees demanded by
the National Salvation Front, at the forefront of which are a
national salvation government and a committee to amend the
constitution," ElBaradei said on Twitter.
Those calls have also been backed by the hardline Islamist
Nour party - rivals of Mursi's Brotherhood. Nour and the Front
were due to meet on Wednesday, signalling an unlikely alliance
of Mursi's critics from opposite ends of the political spectrum.
Brotherhood leader Mohamed El-Beltagy dismissed the unity
government proposal as a ploy for the Front to take power
despite having lost elections. On his Facebook page he ridiculed
"the leaders of the Salvation Front, who seem to know more about
the people's interests than the people themselves".
In a sign of the toll the unrest is having on Egypt's
economy, ratings agency Fitch downgraded its sovereign rating by
one notch to B on Wednesday.