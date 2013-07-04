* Top Muslim Brotherhood leader arrested
* Islamist coalition calls for more protests on Friday
* Fresh clashes between protesters in Zagazig
* Foreign minister says overthrow not "military coup"
By Asma Alsharif and Shadia Nasralla
CAIRO, July 4 Egyptian security forces arrested
the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood on Thursday, security
sources said, in a crackdown against the Islamist movement after
the army ousted the country's first democratically elected
president.
The dramatic exit of President Mohamed Mursi was greeted
with delight by millions of jubilant people on the streets of
Cairo and other cities overnight, but there was simmering
resentment among Egyptians who opposed military intervention.
An Islamist coalition led by the Brotherhood called on
people across the nation to protest in a "Friday of Rejection"
following weekly prayers, an early test of Mursi's ongoing
support and how the military will deal with it.
Perhaps aware of the risk of society being polarised, the
new interim leader, judge Adli Mansour, used his inauguration to
hold out an olive branch to the Brotherhood, Mursi's power base.
"The Muslim Brotherhood are part of this people and are
invited to participate in building the nation as nobody will be
excluded, and if they respond to the invitation, they will be
welcomed," he said.
Just before he spoke, the air force staged a series of fly
pasts in the smoggy skies over Cairo, a stark reminder of the
military's role in the latest upheaval. The stunt, involving
dozens of aircraft, was repeated at dusk.
But a senior Brotherhood official said it would not work
with "the usurper authorities". Another of its politicians said
Mursi's overthrow would push other groups, though not his own,
to violent resistance.
Mursi's removal after a year in office marked another twist
in the turmoil that has gripped the Arab world's most populous
country in the two years since the fall of Hosni Mubarak.
At least 16 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in
clashes across Egypt since Mursi's overthrow. In fighting late
on Thursday between his supporters and opponents in his hometown
of Zagazig northeast of Cairo, 80 more people were wounded.
According to state news agency MENA, protesters fought with
rocks, birdshot and knives, and security forces fired teargas to
disperse them and made 11 arrests.
INVESTIGATION OPENED INTO MURSI
The United Nations, the United States and some other world
powers avoided condemning Mursi's removal as a military coup. To
do so might trigger sanctions.
Army intervention was backed by millions of Egyptians,
including liberal leaders and religious figures who expect new
elections under a revised set of rules.
Egypt's armed forces have been at the heart of power since
officers staged the 1952 overthrow of King Farouk.
The protests that spurred the military to step in this time
were rooted in a liberal opposition that lost elections to
Islamists. Their ranks were swelled by anger over broken
promises on the economy and shrinking real incomes.
The downfall of Egypt's first elected leader, who emerged
from the "Arab Spring" revolutions that swept the region in
2011, raised questions about the future of political Islam which
only lately seemed triumphant.
Deeply divided, Egypt's 84 million people are again a focus
of concern in a region traumatised by the civil war in Syria.
Security sources said the Muslim Brotherhood's supreme
guide, Mohamed Badie, was arrested in the northern city of Marsa
Matrouh, near the Libyan border, although the sources said they
did not believe he had been trying to flee the country.
The Brotherhood denied his arrest on its website.
Demonstrators often chanted against Mursi and Badie in the
same breath. Despite its denials, the Brotherhood never managed
to shake off the image that Badie and its executive board were
the silent force behind Mursi's presidency.
Prosecutors also ordered the arrest of his influential
deputy Khairat el-Shater after both men were charged with
inciting violence against protesters outside the Brotherhood's
headquarters in Cairo that was attacked on Sunday night.
Mursi was in military custody, army and Brotherhood sources
said, and authorities opened an investigation into accusations
that he and 15 other Islamists insulted the judiciary.
A senior Brotherhood politician, Essam El-Erian, said the
movement would take a long view of the political setback, and
that Egypt's Islamist leaders had not been given a fair chance
to succeed in office.
Mohamed El-Beltagy, another senior Brotherhood politician,
said the movement would not take up arms over what he called a
military coup, although he warned that other, unnamed, groups
could be pushed to violent resistance by recent events.
There was also a call from calm from the influential Dawa
Salafiya movement of Egyptian Salafists, ultra-orthodox
Islamists who have occasionally been allied with Mursi but
distanced themselves from him in recent weeks.
"IT'S ABOUT EGYPT"
Outside the court where Mansour was sworn in, 25-year-old
engineer Maysar El-Tawtansy summed up the mood among those who
voted for Mursi in 2012 and opposed military intervention.
"We queued for hours at the election, and now our votes are
void," he said. "It's not about the Brotherhood, it's about
Egypt."
For the defeated Islamists, the clampdown revived memories
of their suffering under the old, military-backed regime led by
Mubarak, himself toppled by a popular uprising in 2011.
The clock started ticking for Mursi when millions took to
the streets on Sunday to demand he resign. They accused the
Brotherhood of hijacking the revolution, entrenching its power
and failing to revive the economy.
That gave armed forces chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi,
who already had his own reservations about the state of the
nation under Mursi, a justification to invoke the "will of the
people" and demand the president share power or step aside.
The United States and other Western allies had also pressed
Mursi hard to open his administration to a broader mix of ideas.
Sisi, in uniform and flanked by politicians, officers and
clergy, called on Wednesday for measures to wipe clear a slate
of messy democratic reforms enacted since Mubarak fell. The
constitution was suspended.
INTERIM GOVERNMENT
A technocratic interim government will be formed, along with
a panel for national reconciliation, and the constitution will
be reviewed. Mansour said fresh parliamentary and presidential
elections would be held, but he did not specify when.
Liberal chief negotiator Mohamed ElBaradei, a former U.N.
nuclear agency chief and favourite to become prime minister in
the interim government, said the plan would "continue the
revolution" of 2011.
Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel Amr said he had assured U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry in a telephone call on Thursday
that Mursi's overthrow was not a military coup.
"This was actually the overwhelming will of the people," Amr
told Reuters. Amr tendered his resignation on Tuesday but
remains in office in a caretaker capacity.
U.S. President Barack Obama, whose administration provides
$1.3 billion a year to the Egyptian military, expressed concern
about Mursi's removal and called for a swift return to a
democratically elected civilian government.
But he stopped short of condemning the military move in a
way that might block U.S. aid. A senator involved in aid
decisions said the United States would cut off its financial
support if the intervention was deemed a military coup.
Israel avoided any show of satisfaction over the fall of an
Islamist president. Many in the Jewish state had been initially
alarmed by Mursi's rise although early in his term Mursi made
clear he would not renege on a 1979 peace treaty with Israel.
The new emir in Qatar, which has provided billions of
dollars in aid to Egypt following the ousting of Mubarak,
congratulated Mansour on his appointment.
The markets reacted positively to Mursi's exit. Egypt's
main stock index rose 7.3 percent on the day.
