* Police fire teargas to clear Tahrir Square
* Protesters against post-Mubarak government killed in 2011
* New rally chants against current military-backed govt
* Sinai-based group says shot dead senior security officer
(Recasts after police move against protesters)
By Tarek Fahmy and Maggie Fick
CAIRO, Nov 19 Egyptian police fired teargas to
drive protesters out of Cairo's Tahrir Square on Tuesday,
breaking up a demonstration commemorating 42 protesters killed
two years ago while opposing the government that took power
after Hosni Mubarak's downfall.
The rally was aimed against people the protesters felt had
"betrayed" the revolution - Mubarak loyalists, the military
council that ruled for 17 months after his fall and the Islamist
Muslim Brotherhood which won subsequent elections but was ousted
by the military in July.
But many in the crowd voiced their desire to overthrow what
they called the new "military junta", the government installed
by the army after removing Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.
Several hundred riot police moved in shortly before midnight
to clear the few dozen protesters still in Tahrir Square, a
Reuters reporter said. Protesters threw rocks and fireworks but
left the square shortly after the security forces moved in.
A security official said the police decided to clear the
square after protesters had tried to storm the headquarters of
the Arab League. The authorities would allow them to remain in
nearby streets, the official added.
"Down with the military regime," the protesters chanted
earlier in the day, a common refrain during the period of
army-led government that followed Mubarak's downfall.
Supporters of army chief General Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, who
promised stability and elections when he overthrew Mursi in
July, also showed up at Tahrir but were chased away by
activists.
The protesters said the goals of the uprising that toppled
Mubarak in 2011 had not been met and accused the security forces
of acting with impunity in the intervening two years.
Security forces have killed hundreds of Muslim Brotherhood
members since Mursi was toppled. Thousands have been arrested
and the group has been outlawed.
"I am not for the Brotherhood. But I sympathise with them
because of what happened at Rabaa," said high school student
Salma, referring to a pro-Mursi protest camp in Cairo that was
crushed by security forces in August.
"It was a horrible massacre. There was more freedom under
Mursi."
ASSASSINATION
Mubarak's downfall raised hopes for more political freedoms
but Egypt has stumbled through its transition. Since Mursi's
removal, a wave of militant attacks against the state has
further clouded Egypt's political outlook.
A Sinai-based militant group, Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, claimed
responsibility for the assassination on Monday of a high-ranking
security officer, according to a statement posted on a militant
Islamist website. Mohamed Mabrouk, the officer, was shot dead
outside his home in northeast Cairo.
During his troubled year in office, Mursi alienated many
Egyptians who accused him of trying to give himself sweeping
powers and mismanaging the economy.
The army's subsequent takeover has raised questions about
whether Egypt will achieve the democracy hoped for by the
activists who took to Tahrir Square in 2011.
"We have a president in name but we know Sisi is really in
charge. We want freedom and democracy and the military don't
know those things," said university student Marina Samir, 19.
Hadiga al-Hanawy, among about 1,000 demonstrators moving
through central Cairo towards the Tahrir area, said: "We do not
want Sisi as president. He is a strong defence minister and he
should remain in that position. We want a civilian leader."
Many Egyptians believe Sisi would become president if he ran
for office.
On nearby Mohamed Mahmoud Street, the scene of the 2011
clashes, a wall that street artists used to express
revolutionary ideas was covered in coats of paint resembling the
pattern of military fatigues.
On Facebook, artists explained that the wall "got a new coat
of paint last night. Like the military trying to hide the truth,
all the graffiti is now hidden under pink camouflage."
On Monday, Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi visited Tahrir to
lay the cornerstone of a planned memorial in the square.
The government says the monument will honour the "martyrs"
not only of the 2011 anti-Mubarak uprising, but also of what it
calls the "June 30 revolution," referring to the date of mass
disturbances that precipitated Mursi's ouster.
Activists say it insults the memory of protesters killed.
(Additional reporting by Seham Eloraby; Writing by Michael
Georgy/Tom Perry; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Jackie Frank)