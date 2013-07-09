* Interim head of state moves to resolve crisis
* Egypt reels from fresh bloodshed in Cairo
* Muslim Brotherhood calls for more protests Tuesday
By Yasmine Saleh and Tom Perry
CAIRO, July 9 Egypt's interim head of state has
set a speedy timetable for elections to drag the Arab world's
biggest country from crisis, after the military ouster of
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi last week sparked a wave of
bloody protests.
A decree issued by Adli Mansour pointed to a parliamentary
ballot within about six months with a presidential vote to
follow. However, it was faulted for repeating flaws in the 2011
transition plan that contributed to the current crisis.
The need for a political breakthrough is pressing.
At least 51 people were killed on Monday when the army
opened fire on Mursi supporters camped outside Cairo's
Republican Guard barracks where the deposed leader is believed
to be held.
The military said it opened fire in response to an attack by
armed assailants. On Friday, clashes between pro- and anti-Mursi
supporters swept Egypt and left 35 dead.
Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood movement called for more protests
on Tuesday, raising the risk of further violence, although an
umbrella group representing anti-Mursi protesters said they
would not demonstrate.
The bloodshed has shocked Egyptians, already tired of the
turbulence that began 2-1/2 years ago with the overthrow of
autocrat Hosni Mubarak in a popular uprising.
It also raised alarm among key donors like the United States
and the European Union, as well as in Israel, with which Egypt
has had a U.S.-backed peace treaty since 1979.
Millions of people took to the streets on June 30 to demand
Mursi's resignation, fearing he was orchestrating a creeping
Islamist takeover of the state - a charge the Brotherhood has
vehemently denied.
But for many Islamists, the overthrow of Egypt's first
freely elected president was a bitter reversal that raised fears
of a return to the suppression they endured for decades under
autocratic rulers like Mubarak.
SHOCKING SCENES
Protesters said Monday's shooting started as they performed
morning prayers outside the barracks. But military spokesman
Ahmed Ali said that at 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) armed men attacked
troops in the area in the northeast of the city.
Emergency services said 435 people were wounded.
At a hospital near Cairo's Rabaa Adawiya mosque, where many
of the wounded and dead were taken, rooms were crammed full,
sheets were stained with blood and medics rushed to attend to
those hurt.
"They shot us with teargas, birdshot, rubber bullets -
everything. Then they used live bullets," said Abdelaziz Abdel
Shakua, a bearded 30-year-old who was wounded in his right leg.
Mustafa Shalaby, a young doctor at the hospital - one of at
least three places where casualties were taken - said he counted
45 dead and more than 400 wounded.
A Reuters journalist at the scene saw first aid helpers
attempting mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on a dying man.
Film broadcast by Egyptian state TV showed Mursi supporters
throwing rocks at soldiers in riot gear on one of the main roads
leading to Cairo airport.
Young men, some carrying sticks, crouched behind a building,
emerging to throw petrol bombs before retreating again.
The graphic scenes came just three days after Cairo,
Alexandria and other cities and towns were rocked by running
street battles between Mursi's supporters and opponents, which
went on for hours despite a heavy military presence.
LEADER TARGETS EARLY ELECTIONS
Mansour decreed that Egypt will hold new parliamentary
elections once amendments to its suspended constitution are
approved in a referendum - a process that could take about six
months, less than some people had expected.
In what appeared to be an olive branch to Islamists, the
decree included controversial language put into the constitution
last year that defined the principles of Islamic sharia law.
Whether that will be enough to lure back the hardline
Islamist Nour Party, which had supported the military-led
transition plans until Monday's attack, remains to be seen.
Nathan Brown, a leading expert on Egypt's constitution at
George Washington University in Washington, said that while
Monday's decree laid out a clear sequence for transition, it
repeated many of the mistakes of the post-Mubarak process.
"It was drawn up by an anonymous committee; it was issued by
executive fiat; the timetable is rushed; the provisions for
consultation are vague; and it promises inclusiveness but gives
no clear procedural guidelines for it," he told Reuters.
The Brotherhood movement has refused to have anything to do
with the process, and thousands of supporters have camped out in
northeast Cairo for the last five days and vowed not to budge
until Mursi returns as president - a seemingly vain hope.
The events have worried Western allies. The United Nations
said it was "gravely concerned" about mounting violence in Egypt
and said the country was on a "precarious path."
"The Secretary-General condemns these killings and calls for
them to be thoroughly investigated by independent and competent
national bodies," it said in a statement.
The United States, still refraining from calling the
military intervention a "coup" - a label that would trigger
legal obstacles to continuing aid payments - called on Egypt's
army to exercise "maximum restraint."
The White House said it was not about to halt aid to Egypt.
The Egyptian military, recipient of $1.3 billion a year from
Washington, has insisted that the overthrow was not a coup and
that it was enforcing the "will of the people" after millions
took to the streets on June 30 to call for Mursi's resignation.