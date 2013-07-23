DOHA, July 23 The pan-Arab Al Jazeera television
network accused Egyptian authorities on Tuesday of a sustained
campaign of intimidation against its staff, rejecting charges of
pro-Islamist bias in its reporting on the crisis in Egypt.
Hours after the Egyptian military ousted Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi on July 3, security forces raided the Cairo
offices of Al Jazeera's Egyptian news channel, which military
sources accused at the time of broadcasting "incitement".
Based in Qatar, a Gulf Arab state viewed as sympathetic to
Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, Al Jazeera had been criticised by
many Egyptians for its perceived bias in covering their country.
Al Jazeera said authorities had been "tightening its grip
on the freedom of al Jazeera's staff" for the past three weeks.
Egyptian authorities were not immediately available for
comment in Cairo, where it was a national holiday.
Al Jazeera said in a statement the Egyptian authorities had
filed a law suit saying it had stolen two transmission feeds
from state television and used them to broadcast protests at a
square where Mursi supporters have been camped since his ouster.
The television station, which rose to prominence by its
lively coverage of a region once dominated by state media, also
said its staff were being prevented from covering official news
conferences and that they were receiving numerous threats.
"There is no truth to what is being published in this
campaign about Al Jazeera's bias towards one side in the current
political equation. These are accusations with no proof," the
statement said.
Ghassan Abu Hussein, an Al Jazeera spokesman, said: "Despite
the challenges it is facing in Egypt, Al Jazeera affirms its
commitment to its editorial policy that is based on the highest
levels of professional measures and in which all integrity,
objectivity and balance are obvious in its coverage."
He said the network was worried about the lives, safety and
freedom of its staff due to the Egyptian "campaign" against it.
Qatar, which gave Egypt $7 billion in aid during the Muslim
Brotherhood's year in power, had apparently seen support for the
movement as a way to project its influence in the Middle East.
Mursi's downfall marked a recalibration of power among Gulf
Arab states which, with the notable exception of Qatar, had
feared the Brotherhood would use its domination of Egypt to push
a radical, Islamist agenda in their own backyard.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Alistair
Lyon)