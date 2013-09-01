CAIRO, Sept 1 Egypt deported three Al Jazeera
journalists on Sunday, days after the Qatari-owned channel
carried appeals from leaders of ousted President Mohamed Mursi's
Muslim Brotherhood to stage protests against the army-backed
government.
The Gulf emirate was a strong financial backer of
Brotherhood rule and vehemently opposes the army's overthrow of
Mursi and the ensuing bloody crackdown on his movement.
Al Jazeera's offices in Cairo have been closed since July 3,
when they were raided by security forces hours after Mursi was
toppled, although the channel, broadcast from Qatar, can still
be seen in Egypt.
Security officials at Cairo airport, declining to be named,
said Wayne Hay, Adil Bradlow and Russ Finn had been put on an
Egyptian plane headed for London, after being forced to leave
their equipment behind.
The men had been held since Tuesday. An Al Jazeera spokesman
said they had been released and left Egypt without being given a
reason for their detention.
The station also said that Shihab Elddin Shaarawi, an
executive producer for Al Jazeera's Egyptian channel, had been
arrested on Friday morning but later released.
The channel's cameraman Mohamed Badr was detained a month
ago and Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent Abdullah al-Shami was
arrested on Aug. 14.
Both are still in detention, but producer Mohammed Baher was
freed on Sunday after being held for five days.
Last week, Al Jazeera aired statements from two Brotherhood
leaders who had eluded a wave of arrests, Mohamed El-Beltagi and
Essam El-Erian, that included a call to join protests against
Egypt's military-backed interim government. Beltagi has since
been caught.
"There has ... been a campaign against Al Jazeera in
particular, as the channel's offices were raided last month and
security forces seized equipment which has yet to be returned,"
Al Jazeera's English service said on its website.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said
Egypt's government was widening a "censorship campaign", adding
that its research showed that four other journalists were in
custody.
"Egyptian security forces continue to detain and harass
journalists working for news outlets critical of the
military-led government, particularly Al Jazeera and its
affiliates," it said last week.
On Thursday, the government said that Al Jazeera Mubashir
Misr, the broadcaster's Egyptian channel, was operating without
a licence and that unspecified legal measures would follow,
"given the threat it poses to national security".
Ayman Gaballah, the head of the channel, said the
accusations were fabricated.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and by Amena Bakr in Dubai;
