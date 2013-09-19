UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
CAIRO, Sept 19 Egyptian explosives experts defused two primitive bombs planted on the Cairo metro line on Thursday, the state news agency reported, causing a partial closure of the network.
The bombs had been found 100 metres (yards) from Helmeyet el-Zaytoun station in northeast Cairo.
(Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Patrick Graham)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders