* Islamist was Egypt's first democratically elected leader
* Ousted by army, siding with vast opposition crowds
* Tried to tame military, miscalculated over constitution
* Mursi's economic mismanagement fatal factor
CAIRO, July 4 Mohamed Mursi's early challenge to
the army and his imposition of an Islamist-tinged constitution
were fateful moments in his turbulent year as Egypt's first
freely elected president.
A year ago, the Muslim Brotherhood seemed about to reap the
fruits of the popular uprising that had toppled Hosni Mubarak,
with Mursi installed in the palace he occupied for 30 years.
Now, with the army unceremoniously removing him to wild
acclaim from streets packed with Egyptians who had once demanded
Mubarak's removal and then an end to the military rule that
followed, the movement's future appears at best uncertain.
Armed with only a narrow voter mandate - and a sense of
entitlement that his once-oppressed Muslim Brotherhood could
finally blaze its own trail - Mursi locked himself into
confrontation with a vociferous but rudderless opposition.
He provided few remedies for rampant insecurity and an
inherited economic crisis that have made life increasingly
desperate for many of Egypt's 84 million people.
As the International Crisis Group put it: "It is difficult
to discern who has been more short-sighted: an arrogant Muslim
Brotherhood that misread electoral gains for a political
blank-check or a reckless opposition that has appeared ready to
sink the country in order to bring down the Islamists..."
An unfortunate appearance on German television, where Mursi
bemused his audience with comments in stilted English on road
safety, made him the butt of a satirical TV show at home and
resulted in mocking slogans gleefully circulated by opponents.
Yet Mursi had made a striking start. Six weeks after taking
office on June 30, 2012, he surprised almost everyone by taking
on the military, which had supplied Egypt's rulers for 60 years
and had overseen the bumpy post-Mubarak transition.
Mursi, a stout, bearded, conservative Brotherhood
apparatchik who had been the movement's second-choice
presidential candidate, abruptly pushed Field Marshal Hussein
Tantawi, Mubarak's veteran armed forces commander and defence
minister, into retirement.
He also annulled the constitutional amendments giving the
generals wide powers that the interim military council headed by
Tantawi had decreed before handing over to civilian rule. The
army, with its privileges still intact, quietly yielded.
MILITARY BITES BACK
"Mursi has done within two months something that took the
Turks 20 years," said a Western diplomat at the time, referring
to Turkey's struggle to tame its assertive military.
That judgment has proved premature, although Rami Khouri, a
Beirut-based commentator, saw it more as a missed opportunity.
"Civilian authority could have been institutionalised in
Egypt had the Muslim Brotherhood acted more democratically and
efficiently," he told Reuters.
Before his ultimatum to Mursi on Monday, General Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi, appointed by the president to replace Tantawi,
had said the army would stay out of politics, even as he urged
feuding politicians to end their disputes and head off unrest.
Military concern about Mursi's governance boiled over when
he attended a June 15 rally at which hardline fellow Islamists
called for holy war in Syria, army sources say.
Sunni Muslim clerics at the rally denounced as "infidels"
both the Shi'ites fighting to protect Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad and the non-Islamists who oppose Mursi at home.
Mursi himself called for foreign intervention in Syria
against Assad, leading to a veiled rebuke from the army, alarmed
by the prospect of a new generation of Egyptian jihadis going
abroad and then bringing their radical agenda home.
Apart from misjudging army intentions, Mursi miscalculated
in last year's struggle over a new constitution for Egypt, which
pitted the Brotherhood and its now mostly alienated Islamist
allies against their leftist, liberal and revolutionary foes.
On Nov. 22 Mursi boldly awarded himself almost unlimited
temporary powers in what his opponents denounced as a return to
dictatorship. His decree shielded from legal challenge a mostly
Islamist assembly that was drafting the new constitution.
He used his extra prerogatives to sack the Mubarak-era
prosecutor general, pursuing a tussle with a judiciary seen by
the Brotherhood as hostile to rising Islamist power.
STORM OVER CONSTITUTION
Days of violent street protests erupted, but the assembly
rushed through the Islamist-influenced document. Mursi then
relinquished his extraordinary powers, but did not delay a
referendum in which the Brotherhood and its allies used their
electoral muscle to get the constitution approved in December.
Mursi often complained that his opponents refused to work
with him, but his failure to build a consensus over the
constitution may have helped doom his presidency.
"Taking the oath of office before the people in Tahrir
Square and then ignoring the values he expressed there," was a
defining moment, Khouri said, faulting Mursi for "ramming down
people's throats the imperfect constitution and being forced to
make concessions afterwards".
Shortly before he was deposed, Mursi was hailing civilian
control over the military as one of Egypt's major gains, but
Robert Springborg, a professor at the Naval Postgraduate School
in Monterey, said this had been an illusion.
"The constitution did nothing to enhance civilian control
and if anything reduced it," he said. "Mursi was referring to
his and the Brothers' personal relations with the high command,
relations that were of course subject to change as we now see."
In November, Mursi brokered an end to a brief Israeli-Hamas
war in the Gaza Strip, gaining him kudos in Washington and
reassuring the West that Islamist rule would not end a regional
order underpinned by Egypt's 1979 peace treaty with Israel.
But, Springborg argued, foreign policy flipflops suggested
that Mursi was more intent on enhancing the Brotherhood's
standing than on safeguarding Egypt's national interests.
"Foreign policy bounced from being pro- to anti-Iranian;
wary of Syrian engagement to calling for jihad there; cosying up
to Saudi Arabia to a cold war with it," he said.
For millions of Egyptians, foreign policy or
constitution-drafting mattered less than the inability of Mursi
and the Brotherhood to keep their promises to tackle economic
problems aggravated by political conflict, crime and
institutional drift.
ECONOMY ON CLIFF EDGE
Mursi had raised expectations, but the Brotherhood's slogan
"Islam is the solution" did not remedy sliding living standards.
Egypt had agreed an initial deal with the International
Monetary Fund for a $4.8 billion loan in November, but in a
telling decision Mursi suspended it less than three weeks later,
rescinding tax rises amid unrest over his grab for extra powers.
Talks on the loan, first sought by the interim military
council, have stuttered. An IMF team left Cairo in April after
12 days of discussions on economic reforms with no agreement.
Egypt has secured stopgap finance from Qatar and Libya, and
the government has rationed fuel and wheat imports to save
scarce hard currency. Tourism and investment have plummeted.
The latest crisis threatens more pain for the most populous
Arab nation, which has run through more than $20 billion in
reserves since Mubarak's fall, borrowed billions from abroad and
delayed payments to oil companies to support the pound, which
has lost 20 percent of its dollar value since December.
Egyptians have seen real incomes shrinking and petrol queues
lengthening, enhancing the appeal of a protest movement rooted
in a liberal opposition unable to match Islamists at the polls.
"Mursi has alienated the other forces, he didn't handle the
economy well and he made many enemies - in the courts, in the
army, the police, the media," said Khalil al-Anani, a senior
fellow at Washington's Middle East Institute currently in Cairo.
For Khouri, the Beirut-based commentator, Mursi's downfall
lay in his "sustained amateurism and incompetence in governing
the country and not respecting democratic and pluralistic
sensibilities among all Egyptians".
As his circle of friends tightened to the likes of the
former armed jihadists of al-Gamaa al-Islamiya, Mursi found it
ever harder to convince critics they could trust him.
"In a year he has gone from having widespread support among
most political factions to having no support outside the Muslim
Brotherhood and probably even strongly eroded support within
it," said Springborg, the U.S. academic.
"The key mistake leading to this disastrous outcome was to
think he and the Brotherhood could run the country as if it was
their personal fief, installing their people throughout the
state structure and seeking to gain control of economic assets."