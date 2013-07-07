CAIRO, July 7 Social Democratic lawyer Ziaad
Bahaa el-Din is likely to be appointed interim prime minister of
Egypt under a deal emerging among the country's new political
forces, a presidential spokesman said on Sunday.
He also said liberal politician Mohamed ElBaradei, whose
initial nomination for the post angered a key Islamist party,
would probably be appointed interim deputy president instead.
Bahaa el-Din, 48, an commercial lawyer with a doctorate in
banking law from the London School of Economics, was head of
Egypt's investment authority in the late years of ex-President
Hosni Mubarak's rule during a period of economic liberalisation,
but resigned before the former autocrat was toppled.
Al-Arabiya television said Bahaa el-Din had asked for time
to consider the offer.
The ultra-conservative Salafist Nour party, which objected
to the proposed appointment of ElBaradei as interim prime
minister, said it was studying the proposal.
One of the founders of the Social Democrat party and a
strong critic of ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi's rule,
Bahaa el-Din argued in favour of Egypt concluding a $4.8 billion
loan deal with the International Monetary Fund, which remains
stalled because Mursi refused to implement it.
He was elected to Egypt's first parliament after the
uprising that overthrew Mubarak in 2011 but the legislature was
dissolved last year when the constitutional court ruled that the
election law was flawed.
His appointment was suggested as a compromise by the
"Tamarud - Rebel!" youth protest movement which mobilised
millions of demonstrators to demand Mursi's removal and which
has gained strong influence among the new authorities.
"Now the revolution is on its right path, and we tell the
Egyptian people we will continue until we get our freedom," said
Tamarud co-leader Mahmoud Badr. "We will back Dr ElBaradei as
much as we can with all our might, but whoever commits a
mistake, we'll be there to monitor."