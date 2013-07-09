CAIRO, July 9 Saudi Arabia approved a $5 billion aid package to Egypt on Tuesday comprising a $2 billion central bank deposit, $2 billion in energy products, and $1 billion in cash, the Saudi Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf told Reuters.

The aid comes after the Egyptian army overthrew President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Mike Collett-White)