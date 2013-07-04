NAIROBI, July 4 Events in Egypt, where an
elected Islamist president was ousted by the army, showed that
power only comes from force, not democracy, Somali militant
group al Shabaab said on Thursday.
In comments on its Twitter account @HSMPRESS1, al Shabaab
said the fate of Egypt's ousted president, Mohamed Mursi, showed
Islamists will not be allowed to rule, even if elected.
"It's time to remove those rose-tinted spectacles and see
the world as accurately as it is, change comes by the bullet
alone; NOT the ballot," the group wrote.
Mursi, of the Muslim Brotherhood, urged his supporters not
to respond to his ouster with violence.
Al Shabaab ruled Somalia until African Union troops drove it
out of the capital and other centres over the last two years,
but it still controls swathes of rural areas and launches
regular guerrilla-style bombings and attacks against the
government, United Nations and others targets.
The Muslim Brotherhood "should perhaps learn a little from
the lessons of history and those 'democratically elected' before
them in Algeria or even Hamas," the group said.
It was referring to the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas,
which controls Gaza after winning an election but has faced
international isolation, and Algeria, where the army scrapped an
election in 1992 when Islamists were on the verge of victory.
"When will the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) wake up from their
deep slumber and realise the futility of their efforts at
instituting change," al Shabaab said.
"After a year of stumbling on the hurdles, the MB horse is
finally off to the knacker's yard, never to see the light of day
again."
The Brotherhood spent much of its eight-decade history as a
secretive organisation facing repression from Egypt's rulers,
but emerged as the most organised political force after
President Hosni Mubarak was ousted in 2011.
Mursi was only in office a year before mass rallies that
began on June 30 prompted the army, the power behind Mubarak's
rule, to topple him and outline a political "road map" for
Egypt.
