WASHINGTON Aug 7 The United States and the European Union said on Wednesday they were concerned and troubled that Egypt's parties had not found a way to break a dangerous stalemate in talks to defuse the political crisis.

"While further violent confrontations have thus far been avoided, we remain concerned and troubled that government and opposition leaders have not yet found a way to break a dangerous stalemate and agree to implement tangible confidence building measures," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said in a joint statement.

Envoys from the United States, European Union, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have been in Cairo for several days trying to resolve the crisis, but the army-installed government said the efforts had failed.

"This remains a very fragile situation, which holds not only the risk of more bloodshed and polarization in Egypt, but also impedes the economic recovery which is so essential for Egypt's successful transition," the U.S.-EU statement added.