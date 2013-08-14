CAIRO Aug 14 Egypt's stock exchange and banks will not open on Thursday following violence sweeping the country, a bourse statement and an official at the central bank said.

"The (central) bank decided to close the banks in Egypt tomorrow," an official who declined to be named told Reuters on the phone.

The stock exchange will resume trading next week, the exchange said.

Egyptian security forces killed at least 29 people on Wednesday when they moved in to clear a camp of protesters demanding the reinstatement of deposed President Mohamed Mursi, in a dramatic dawn swoop aimed at ending a six-week standoff in Cairo.