CAIRO, July 15 A general in the police force was on Monday put in charge of Egypt's supply ministry, which manages its system of distributing state subsidised food and fuel.

Mohamed Abu Shadi, who announced he had accepted the post, was formerly the senior interior ministry official responsible for investigating supply crimes. Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat and also buys diesel to distribute to the population at subsidised prices.

Abu Shadi told reporters there were no crises in Egypt's strategic supplies. He did not elaborate. (Reporting by Cairo bureau; Editing by Peter Graff and Louise Heavens)