UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
UNITED NATIONS Aug 15 The U.N. Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss the situation in Egypt after hundreds of people were killed and thousands wounded when troops and police crushed protests seeking the return of deposed President Mohamed Mursi.
The Security Council will be briefed behind closed doors by U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson at 5:30 p.m EDT (2130 GMT). The meeting was jointly requested by council members France, Britain and Australia.
Cairo's military-backed rulers ordered the storming of pro-Mursi protest camps after dawn on Wednesday, six weeks after the army overthrew the country's first freely elected leader. Egypt's government says 525 people were killed. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources