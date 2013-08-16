* Aid cutoff does not appear imminent
* Stopping aid would hurt U.S. defense companies
By Susan Cornwell and Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 Some U.S. lawmakers are
calling for the Obama administration to shut off aid to Egypt in
the aftermath of the army's lethal crackdown on protesters. But
untangling the aid relationship with Cairo would not be simple
and could be costly for the United States as well as Egypt.
A special financing arrangement Cairo uses could leave U.S.
taxpayers holding the bill for billions of dollars in equipment
Egypt already has ordered on credit, and companies like Lockheed
Martin and General Dynamics that build military
hardware for Egypt would be affected by aid restrictions.
President Barack Obama said on Thursday that normal
cooperation with Cairo could not continue and announced the
cancellation of military exercises with Egypt next month.
But an aid cutoff - which might see Washington losing what
limited leverage it has with Egypt's interim military government
- does not appear imminent.
Since 1979, when Egypt signed a peace treaty with Israel, it
has been the second largest recipient, after Israel, of U.S.
bilateral foreign aid, the Congressional Research Service says.
From 1948 to 2011, American aid to Cairo amounted to $71.6
billion.
Lately, the U.S. aid has been running at about $1.55 billion
a year. About $1.3 billion of this is military aid, which comes
back to the United States in spending on things like tanks and
planes.
"Most of Egypt's military assistance is captured by the U.S.
defense industry that provides the platforms, maintenance and
spare parts to Egypt," said Jeffrey Martini, a Middle East
analyst at the RAND Corporation think tank.
"So in pure economic terms, the Egyptian military would take
a hit in having less money for acquisitions but U.S. defense
contractors would also lose a client," Martini said.
There were calls this week from both ends of the U.S.
political spectrum for Obama to follow a U.S. law that triggers
an aid cutoff if a military coup against a democratically
elected government has taken place. The Obama administration
says it has not determined whether the military's actions in
Cairo in the departure of President Mohamed Mursi amounted to a
coup.
"While President Obama 'condemns the violence in Egypt,' his
administration continues to send billions of taxpayer dollars to
help pay for it," said Senator Rand Paul, a Republican with
connections to the conservative Tea Party movement.
EGYPT'S CREDIT CARD
U.S. taxpayers could take a hit if the aid pipeline is shut
down. A special arrangement known as cash flow financing lets
Egypt and Israel make arms purchases from the United States
against promises of future aid and pay for things over time -
like a credit card.
The Pentagon declined to discuss what amounts might be
outstanding under Egypt's cash flow financing arrangement, but
analysts say it is at least $2 billion.
"So Egypt has used its credit card recently to buy an
additional squadron of F-16 (fighter jets) and an additional
batch of M1A1 (tank) kits," said Robert Springborg, a professor
of national security affairs at the Naval Postgraduate School in
Monterey, California.
"If suddenly we were to say, you are not sending those F-16s
or those M1A1 kits, then the question arises what's going to
happen to them. If nothing else can be found to be done with
them, then the U.S. government would be liable to be sued by the
manufacturers ... The estimated outstanding amounts are
somewhere between $2.3 billion and $3.5 billion," Springborg
said.
Under cash flow financing, multi-year contracts may be
signed and payment schedules are prepared. This allows for the
award of contracts that are more than the annual appropriation
for a country, as long as the payments estimated in the out
years are within the traditional amount of aid. Springborg said
Egypt had contracts going out until 2017.
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who chairs the Senate
subcommittee in charge of foreign aid, has long been a critic of
the cash flow financing.
"This arrangement, which has been on autopilot for decades,
has gotten us into a situation where we have mortgaged ourselves
well into the future for equipment which is not necessarily
needed, for a military that can't be trusted, and that is
costing us huge amounts of money," he said in a statement
emailed to Reuters.
Cutting military aid to Egypt also would leave some U.S.
defense companies looking elsewhere for clients. Joel Johnson,
an analyst with the Virginia-based Teal Group, said it
could lead to layoffs in Lima, Ohio, where General Dynamics Corp
is building kits to upgrade 125 M1A1 Egyptian tanks.
Johnson said a U.S. aid shut-off also would hit small to
medium-sized suppliers that provide components for the tank,
which are often more vulnerable than the prime contractors. One
industry official said some 500 suppliers could be hurt.
General Dynamics won the tank contract valued at $395
million in 2011. It builds the hulls and various parts and then
ships the kits to Egypt for final assembly, said company
spokesman Rob Doolittle. He declined to comment on the possible
impact of a decision to cancel the Egyptian tank order.
The Lima facility has been counting on foreign orders and
smaller contracts with the U.S. government to remain open, given
the U.S. Army's plans to "pause" production of heavy ground
vehicles for the United States.
Obama's announcement Thursday that the United States was
canceling joint military exercises with Egypt was the first
significant U.S. move to penalize Egypt's military rulers after
the ouster of Mursi. Previously, the U.S. government had
announced a decision to halt delivery to Egypt of four U.S.-made
F-16 fighters.
Fort Worth-based Lockheed Martin is under contract to supply
20 F-16s to Egypt at a cost of $776 million. Spokesman Ken Ross
said 14 of the planes have been delivered through June 30,
including seven this year.