CAIRO, July 11 Egypt's interim government
praised the United States for showing "understanding" on
Thursday by describing the rule of ousted President Mohamed
Mursi as undemocratic.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Badr Abdelatty said the U.S.
comments "reflect understanding and realisation ... about the
political developments that Egypt is witnessing in the recent
days, as embodying the will of the millions of Egyptians who
took to the streets starting on June 30 to ask for their
legitimate rights and call for early elections".
In an apparent reversal of U.S. policy, State Department
spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Mursi's government "wasn't a
democratic rule ... What I mean is what we've been referencing
about the 22 million people who have been out there voicing
their views and making clear that democracy is not just about
simply winning the vote at the ballot box".