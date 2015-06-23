CAIRO, June 23 Qalaa Holdings, one of
Egypt's largest investment firms, said on Tuesday it had signed
agreements with Financial Holdings International (FIH) to buy
some of FIH's subsidiaries.
The move is designed to divest multiple non-core platforms
and reduce consolidated debt.
Under the terms of the agreements, Qalaa will simultaneously
sell to FHI, one of its major co-investors, its holdings in
several non-core business units.
Qalaa said in a statement it aims to close the transaction
in December 2015 and that it would result in the reduction of
its consolidated debt by about 800 million Egyptian pounds ($105
million).
"The stakes Qalaa is acquiring are in companies that have
leading positions in the energy, cement and transportation
sectors, among others," it said.
Qalaa will acquire FHI's stakes in cement group ASEC
Holding, energy distribution company TAQA Arabia and Mashreq,
freight forwarding and logistics provider Nile Logistics, food
retail chain Dina Farms Supermarkets, and cement industry
consumables producer United Foundries.
In return it is selling to FHI its stakes in MENA Homes,
Grandview and Dina Farms Land Companies. Dina Farms Land
Companies will be spun-off from existing investments.
Qalaa will have majority stakes in the companies it is
buying post transaction and zero stakes in the ones it is
selling.
"Deleveraging is a key strategic goal for the company in
2015 and onward," said Qalaa.
Qalaa raised $100 million by selling assets last year and
the planned disposal of eight assets in 2015-16 is expected to
bring in about $250 million, allowing the company to focus on
core investments at home and abroad in energy, transport,
agrifoods, mining and cement, the firm's managing director told
Reuters in May.
($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing
by William Hardy)