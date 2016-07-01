CAIRO, July 1 Egypt has returned to Qatar $1
billion deposited by the Gulf state to help prop up the Egyptian
central bank's hard currency reserves after the 2011 uprising,
the central bank governor said on Friday.
Cairo's relations with Qatar deteriorated after the Egyptian
army deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July 2013.
Qatar had been a firm backer of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood and
lent or gave Egypt $7.5 billion during the year he was in power.
Central bank governor Tarek Amer told Reuters in a text
message replying to a question about whether Egypt had paid $1
billion to Qatar, "Yes, definitely," but he did not elaborate.
The $1 billion Qatar received is the last of Egypt's debts
to the wealthy Gulf Arab country, according to the Egyptian
state news agency MENA.
Oil-rich Gulf countries have supported Egypt, the Arab
world's most populous state, with billions of dollars in aid
since Mursi's fall following mass unrest against his rule.
Qatar, a small gas-exporting country which provided billions
in grants, loans, and energy supplies to Egypt under Mursi,
asked that the central bank deposits be paid back after the
Islamist leader's ouster.
Egypt has been struggling economically since a 2011 uprising
drove away tourists and foreign investors, putting pressure on
foreign reserves which halved to $17.5 billion in May.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Amina Ismail; editing by
Mark Heinrich)