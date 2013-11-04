CAIRO Nov 4 Egypt returned a $500 million deposit to Qatar at the start of November after Qatar refused to renew it upon its maturity, a central bank official told Reuters on Monday.

The central bank expects to return a further $500 million in early December, the official added.

Qatar had deposited the funds with the central bank in late 2012. Relations between the two countries deteriorated after the army ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July.