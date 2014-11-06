* Egypt has returned $6 billion to Qatar since Mursi ouster
* Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait backing Egypt in Sisi era
* Source says Egypt received $1 bln Kuwaiti grant this week
(Adds Kuwait grant, background, detail)
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, Nov 6 Egypt will repay a $2.5 billion
deposit to Qatar at the end of November, bringing to $6 billion
the deposits it has returned to the Gulf Arab gas exporter since
last year's ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, a
central bank source said.
At the same time, a government source said Egypt received $1
billion this week from Kuwait, one of several other Gulf states
which have stepped in to support Egypt since Mursi was toppled
by former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Qatar had helped prop up the Egyptian economy in the
aftermath of the 2011 uprising that overthrew Hosni Mubarak and
eventually brought Mursi and his Muslim Brotherhood to power in
the country's first democratic elections.
The tiny Gulf state, a supporter of the Brotherhood,
provided Mursi's government with billions of dollars in
deposits, grants and energy supplies during his year in power.
But Egypt's relations with Qatar have soured since Sisi
ousted Mursi in July 2013 following protests against his rule.
Egypt repaid a $500 million deposit in October and has
another $500 million outstanding, which is due to be repaid in
the second half of 2015, the source told Reuters.
"Qatar made a formal request in the last few days for the
return of an outstanding deposit of $2.5 billion and the central
bank will return the deposit at the end of November," the source
said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Sisi, who won a presidential election in May, has led a
crackdown on the Brotherhood that has seen hundreds killed and
thousands imprisoned in the past year.
Since Mursi's ouster, Egypt has relied on support from Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, which see the
Brotherhood as a threat to their interests.
An Egyptian government source told Reuters on Thursday that
Cairo had received earlier in the week a $1 billion grant from
Kuwait, the latest in billions of dollars of aid to arrive from
Gulf Arab allies since Mursi's removal.
Egypt has been hit by more than three years of political and
economic turmoil following the 2011 uprising.
The government is trying to strike a balance between cutting
its deficit while reviving economic growth, which at 2.2 percent
in the 2013/14 fiscal year remains too slow to create enough
jobs for a youthful population of 86 million.
In an effort to ease the burden on its swelling budget
deficit and minimise its need for Gulf aid, Egypt's government
has introduced a raft of long-delayed reforms in recent months
including subsidy cuts and tax hikes.
(Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Dominic Evans)