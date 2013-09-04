CAIRO, Sept 4 Egypt is prepared to repay within
days $2 billion that Qatar deposited with Egypt's central bank
in May if talks to convert the funds into bonds do not succeed,
a central bank official said on Wednesday.
"This supposedly should be moved to a three-year bond, and
still they have not finished it," said the official, who asked
not to be named. "If it's not done, we will repay it. We are
ready for this."
The state-run al-Ahram newspaper said that the Qatari
government had asked that the conversion be delayed.
Cairo's relations with Qatar have deteriorated since the
Egyptian army deposed President Mohamed Mursi on July 3. Qatar
has been a firm backer of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood and lent or
gave Egypt $7.5 billion during the year he was in power.
In May, Egypt converted $2.5 billion of the Qatari loans
into 18-month bonds at 4.25 percent interest, and on July 1 it
converted another $1 billion into three-year bonds at 3.5
percent interest. The bonds were listed on the Irish stock
exchange.
The central bank official said talks with the Qataris on
converting the $2 billion deposit into three-year bonds would
continue for another week.