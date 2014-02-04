* Cairo wants Egyptian-born Qaradawi extradited
* Egypt's ties to Qatar strained since military takeover
* Four foreigners face trial for aiding "terror group"
CAIRO, Feb 4 Egypt's Foreign Ministry said on
Tuesday it had summoned Qatar's chargé d'affaires to demand the
extradition of Youssef al-Qaradawi, one of the most influential
Sunni Muslim clerics in the Middle East.
Ministry spokesman Badr Abdelatty said the diplomat had been
told Egypt wanted Qatar to extradite critics of Cairo's
army-backed government, including the Egyptian-born cleric who
supports the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood.
Abdelatty told journalists that recent comments by Qaradawi,
who said Saudi support for the military government was wrong and
should be withdrawn, were unacceptable and criticised the
wealthy Gulf Arab state for its "refusal to hand over wanted
Egyptians".
Qaradawi is among 130 people including ousted Islamist
president Mohamed Mursi who have been sent to trial in
connection with a mass jailbreak during the 2011 uprising that
ousted Hosni Mubarak.
Qatar had given heavy diplomatic and financial backing to
Mursi during his year in power, but ties have soured since he
was ousted by the army last July following mass protests against
his rule.
Since then, Egypt has pursued a wide crackdown against
Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood and designated it a terrorist group.
Some members of the Brotherhood and other opponents of the
government fled to Qatar.
The foreign ministry summoned Qatar's ambassador last month
after Doha criticised the crackdown.
Egypt accuses Qatar and its television channel Al Jazeera of
backing the Muslim Brotherhood.
Qatari Foreign Minister Khaled al-Attiyah said in a
television interview this week that Qatar had supported
successive Egyptian governments. "We don't support a party or a
faction - our position is clear," he said.
FOREIGNERS FACE TRIAL
Egypt's public prosecutor said last week that he would put
an Australian, two Britons and a Dutchwoman on trial for aiding
16 Egyptians belonging to a "terrorist organisation".
He referred to the foreigners as Al Jazeera correspondents,
but the network told Reuters that it did not have any Dutch or
British correspondents in Egypt.
Three Al Jazeera journalists - Australian Peter Greste,
Canadian-Egyptian Mohamed Fahmy and Egyptian Baher Mohamed -
were detained in Cairo on Dec. 29 and remain in custody.
The network described the charges as absurd.
Most of the U.S.-aligned Gulf Arab monarchies, rattled by
the rise of Islamists in the Middle East, were relieved when the
Egyptian military stepped in to topple Mursi.
Their hereditary rulers were close allies of Mubarak, and
saw the rise of the Brotherhood in Egypt as a dangerous
precedent that could embolden Islamists at home.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have
pumped billions of dollars into Egypt since the army takeover to
help keep the economy afloat.
During Mursi's year in office, Qatar lent or gave Egypt $7.5
billion.
The United Arab Emirates summoned the Qatari ambassador in
recent days over what it called insults against the UAE made by
Qaradawi in a broadcast from Doha.
