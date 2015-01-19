DUBAI Jan 19 Qatar's emir will attend an
economic summit due to take place in Egypt in mid-March, sources
from both countries said on Monday, in a sign of easing
political tension between the Arab states.
Qatar's support for former Egyptian Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood created tensions with
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who ousted Mursi in 2013 and cracked down
on the Brotherhood since his election as president last year.
Qatar's role as a host to exiled Brotherhood leaders has
irritated Egypt, which along with Saudi Arabia and the United
Arab Emirates considers the Brotherhood a political threat.
"A formal invitation letter has been presented from Egypt's
president to the Qatari emir to attend the economic summit in
Egypt," said an Egyptian official source in the Gulf. A source
close to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad said the invitation
has been accepted.
Egypt hopes summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh
will attract foreign investors to boost an economy battered by
years of political turmoil.
Qatar has taken steps to improve relations with Cairo,
including suspending broadcasts by the Qatari-owned al Jazeera
television of an Egypt-focused channel, and the departure in
September of seven senior Muslim Brotherhood figures.
Sources close to Qatar's government say the Brotherhood
members were not expelled and left at their own free will.
Al Jazeera said it was rolling Al Jazeera Mubasher Misr
(AJMM) into a new channel reporting live events from around the
world, not just Egypt.
Egyptian authorities are still putting pressure on Qatar to
hand over Assem Abdel Maged, a senior member of the Islamist
group Gamaa Islamiya who is wanted on terrorism charges,
according to security sources.
Sources close to the Qatari government say that officials
in the Gulf state have not declined or agreed to hand over Abdel
Maged, but also said that handing him over would go against the
country's principles.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr, editing by Sami Aboudi)