BRIEF-Goldfields Money appoints Malcolm Cowell as chief financial officer
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
DUBAI Nov 22 Citadel Capital SAE has formed a joint venture with Qatari investors to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Egypt from mid-2013, the Egyptian private equity firm said on Thursday.
Citadel Capital said the joint venture, which will be 51 percent owned by Qatari investors and investment bank QInvest, would construct and own the facilities required to position a floating LNG storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to deliver natural gas to high-volume end-users in the north African country. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman, editing by Daniel Fineren)
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
Feb 13 Australian shares are set to inch higher on Monday, mirroring Wall Street, with miners poised to rise due to strong gains in iron ore prices. Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 8 percent on Friday to their highest in three years. They were buoyed by news that January imports surged in a sign of a sharp uptick in demand from steel mills as the world's second-biggest economy picked up steam. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share