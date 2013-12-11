(Corrects to note that no weapons were found, paragraphs 4-5 )
CAIRO Dec 12 Egyptian security forces raided an
office of Qatar's Al Jazeera television channel late Wednesday
night and arrested 11 Qatari citizens, state newspaper Al-Ahram
reported.
Four Qatari police officers were among those arrested,
Al-Ahram said.
It was not immediately possible to verify that the offices
raided were linked to the Qatari channel.
Al Jazeera's offices in Cairo have been closed since July 3,
when they were raided by security forces hours after Mursi was
toppled, although the channel, broadcast from Qatar, can still
be seen in Egypt.
Al-Ahram quoted security officials saying that they searched
the office after receiving reports that firearms were inside. No
arms were found during the search.
Security forces seized cameras and audio equipment, along
with unlicensed transmitters.
Cairo's relations with Qatar deteriorated after the Egyptian
army deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on July 3.
The Gulf emirate was a strong financial backer of Muslim
Brotherhood rule and vehemently opposes the army's overthrow of
Mursi and the ensuing bloody crackdown on his movement.
(Reporting by Maggie Fick; editing by Jackie Frank)