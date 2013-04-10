DOHA, April 10 The Qatari government has agreed to buy $3 billion worth of bonds from Egypt in additional aid to that country, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference, Sheikh Hamad did not give details of the plan, but said it would be discussed with Egypt in coming days. He also said Qatar would supply natural gas to Egypt in the summer when it was needed.

Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil told the news conference that the aid would be in the form of "bond deposits". He did not elaborate.

Kandil also said Egypt's relations with Qatar were fine and that media reports of tensions were wrong.