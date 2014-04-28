CAIRO, April 28 Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates on hold as expected at a monetary policy meeting on Monday, as the government tries to stimulate the economy while keeping inflation in check.

The central bank said the monetary policy committee kept its overnight deposit rate unchanged at 8.25 percent and its overnight lending rate at 9.25 percent. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)