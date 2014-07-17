UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
CAIRO, July 17 Egypt's central bank raised key interest rates on Thursday in an apparent attempt to curb inflation pressures weeks after the government cut energy subsidies.
The central bank raised the overnight deposit rate to 9.25 percent from 8.25 percent and the overnight lending rate to 10.25 percent from 9.25 percent, it said in a statement. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin, editing by John Stonestreet)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts