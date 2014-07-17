CAIRO, July 17 Egypt's central bank raised key interest rates on Thursday in an apparent attempt to curb inflation pressures weeks after the government cut energy subsidies.

The central bank raised the overnight deposit rate to 9.25 percent from 8.25 percent and the overnight lending rate to 10.25 percent from 9.25 percent, it said in a statement. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin, editing by John Stonestreet)