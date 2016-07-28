CAIRO, July 28 Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, two days after the government said it was close to agreeing a three-year, $12 billion lending arrangement with the IMF to ease its funding problems and restore market stability.

The central bank kept its overnight deposit rate at 11.75 percent and its overnight lending rate at 12.75 percent, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)