CAIRO Nov 27 Egypt's central bank held its main
interest rates steady at a policy meeting on Thursday but said
softening growth in emerging markets and mounting concerns about
the global economy could pose a threat to the country's nascent
recovery.
The bank kept overnight deposit and lending rates unchanged
at 9.25 percent and 10.25 percent respectively, as forecast by
most of the economists in a Reuters poll.
The central bank raised benchmark interest rates at its
meeting on July 17 to dampen inflation after the government
introduced deep cuts to electricity and fuel subsidies.
But it has kept rates on hold at its last three meetings as
inflationary pressure has eased while the economy shows signs of
strengthening on the back of growth in manufacturing and real
estate.
However, the tourism and oil sectors, both key foreign
currency earners, have been lacklustre and the central bank said
it remained concerned that softening growth in emerging markets
and a resurgence in economic challenges in the euro zone could
derail Egypt's nascent recovery.
"At this juncture, the MPC judges that the key ... rates are
currently appropriate given the balance of risks surrounding the
inflation and GDP outlooks," the bank said in a statement after
the meeting.
Egypt's economy has been in turmoil since a popular uprising
ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011, deterring tourists and
foreign investors and straining the country's finances.
To help bring down its swelling budget deficit, the
government in July slashed energy subsidies, raising energy
costs for companies and consumers by up to 78 percent.
That pushed up prices and hit business activity in July. But
the effect appears to have been short-lived, with the pace of
economic activity picking up in the three months since and core
inflation continuing to ease in October.
In the last quarter, gross domestic product grew 3.7 percent
from a year earlier, suggesting the recovery was gaining
strength. A Reuters poll last month forecast growth could reach
3.3 percent this fiscal year as Egypt pushes ahead with big
projects such as a Suez Canal expansion.
The government hopes the project can turn the canal into an
international industrial and logistics hub that will create jobs
and restore confidence.
