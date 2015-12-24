UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
CAIRO Dec 24 Egypt's monetary policy committee (MPC) raised its key interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, the central bank said in a statement.
It raised the overnight deposit rate to 9.25 percent from 8.75 percent and the overnight lending rate to 10.25 percent from 9.75 percent, it said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Asma Alsharif)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts