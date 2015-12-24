CAIRO Dec 24 Egypt's monetary policy committee (MPC) raised its key interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, the central bank said in a statement.

It raised the overnight deposit rate to 9.25 percent from 8.75 percent and the overnight lending rate to 10.25 percent from 9.75 percent, it said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Asma Alsharif)