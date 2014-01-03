JGBs gain, taking cue from U.S. Treasuries, strong 40-year sale
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday, taking their cue from rising U.S. Treasuries and bolstered by strong demand at an auction of 40-year bonds.
Jan 3 Fitch Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on Egypt's credit rating to stable from negative, citing financial assistance from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and UAE.
Fitch also affirmed its B-minus rating on Egypt's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings.
A crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood and restrictions on protests have also calmed the political scene, though the country remains deeply polarized and security in North Sinai has worsened, Fitch said.
* Risk aversion drives selling of Asian currencies * South Korean won, Indian rupee lead declines (Adds detail, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy March 22 Doubts the Trump administration would be able to pass a new healthcare plan this week to replace "Obamacare", let alone deliver promised tax cuts and corporate deregulation, dragged down Emerging Asia currencies on Wednesday. Investors worried that a failed healthcare reform push would portend tro
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and rush to safe havens such as gold and government debt.