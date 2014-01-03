Jan 3 Fitch Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on Egypt's credit rating to stable from negative, citing financial assistance from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Fitch also affirmed its B-minus rating on Egypt's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings.

A crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood and restrictions on protests have also calmed the political scene, though the country remains deeply polarized and security in North Sinai has worsened, Fitch said.