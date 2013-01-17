NEW YORK Jan 17 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday placed Egypt's B2 government bond ratings on review for possible downgrade, citing heightened uncertainty around the country's politics and its ability to secure international financing.

The main factor behind the move "is the country's return to unsettled political conditions despite the ongoing transition to civilian rule," the rating agency said in a statement.

"The second driver underpinning the review for possible downgrade is Egypt's postponement of a preliminary, staff-level agreement that was reached with the IMF on 20 November 2012," Moody's added.

Egypt could see a cut by one or two notches, the agency said.

Standard & Poor's currently rates the country B-minus with a negative outlook; Fitch rates Egypt B-plus, also with a negative outlook.

(Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)