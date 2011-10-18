NEW YORK Oct 18 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday cut Egypt's credit rating by one notch, saying the transition to a new government has increased risks to macroeconomic stability.

It warned another downgrade is possible if the political transition turns out to be less smooth than expected, making it more difficult to finance the government's borrowing requirements or the country's external needs.

S&P cut Egypt's's long-term foreign-currency rating to BB-minus from BB. The long-term local-currency rating was cut by two notches, to BB-minus from BB-plus.

All the ratings have a negative outlook.

